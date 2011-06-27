  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG12
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Length246.6 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Graphite
  • Oak
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2000 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles