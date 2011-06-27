  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 2500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length221.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity6500 lbs.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Oak
