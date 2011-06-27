  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length221.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4586 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload2614.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Gold Firemist
  • Arctic White
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Graphite
  • Blue
  • Navy
  • Light Gray
