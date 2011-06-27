  1. Home
Used 1999 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque355 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length221.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity8000 lbs.
Curb weight5266 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload3334.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Firemist
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Light Gray
  • Pewter
  • Oak
  • Medium Oak
  • Blue
  • Graphite
  • Navy
