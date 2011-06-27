  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room66.1 in.
Rear leg room28.7 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Height71.3 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Woodland Green
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Tan
