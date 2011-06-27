  1. Home
Used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room60.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Black
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Tan
  • Woodland Green
