  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/612.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length194.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Black
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles