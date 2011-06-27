  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles