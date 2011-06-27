Used 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle47.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room64.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload4662.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Length218.4 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Victory Red
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
