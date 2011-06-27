  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)374.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.0 in.
Measurements
Height70.4 in.
Maximum payload4662.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length213.4 in.
Width76.0 in.
