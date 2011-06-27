  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Sierra 2500
Overview
See Sierra 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height75.8 in.
Wheel base131.5 in.
Length212.6 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Beige Metallic
  • Crimson Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Slate Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Catalina Blue Metallic
See Sierra 2500 Inventory

Related Used 1992 GMC Sierra 2500 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles