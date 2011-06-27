  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Sierra 2500 SLX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Sierra 2500
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque235 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle54.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length218.0 in.
Curb weight4268 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Maximum payload2840.0 lbs.
Wheel base141.5 in.
Width76.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light French Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandstone Metallic
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • White
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Red Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
