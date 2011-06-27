Vehicle overview

GMC's full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Sierra, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a variety of body styles and drivetrains. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, GMC now positions itself as the professional-grade truck in GM's lineup. Although its sales numbers are far below those of its competitors, when combined with its sister vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado, sales of the two trucks outdo the F-Series.

The half-ton Sierra presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a well-rounded full-size pickup. With a class-leading tow rating of 10,300 pounds, the Sierra 1500HD is the way to go if you need all-out towing capability in a light-duty pickup. In fact, the HD is a nice compromise; the work capabilities of the truck are close to those of the 2500-series pickups, and the day-in and day-out livability is just as good as a regular 1500.

The Sierra is really starting to show its age, however, compared to the newer full-size offerings from Dodge, Ford and Nissan. The F-150 trumps the Sierra in terms of ride comfort and interior design, while the Ram and Titan boast superior overall refinement, not to mention outstanding V8s of their own (though neither match the 1500HD's tow rating). And all three surpass the Sierra when it comes to interior design. Unless towing capacity is your primary reason for buying a Sierra 1500HD (or its Silverado twin), we would encourage you to try out the competition before you buy.