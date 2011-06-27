  1. Home
2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy crew cab can carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, has the highest tow rating of any half-ton pickup, innovative features.
  • Spotty fit and finish, dated interior with low-grade materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A powerful drivetrain and stout underpinnings make the Sierra 1500HD (and its Silverado twin) a good option for buyers who like the size of a half-ton pickup but require extra towing capacity. If you don't plan to tow, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better overall trucks.

2005 Highlights

The heavy-duty 1500HD crew cab is back once again this year for buyers who like the size of the light-duty 1500 crew cab, but need more power and towing capacity. As on other half-ton Sierras, a power sunroof is a new option, and it includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little white truck
7352scuba,06/04/2008
Tows my 4X8 trailer fully loaded (1500 lb), with 2000 lbs on the truck, no problem. Great on gas. 18 mpg on trips and 13 mpg local. My wife likes it better than our 2005 Caravan with stow and go.
GMC Sierra 1500HD
jonathan iket,01/29/2005
The GMC Sierra is one of the best trucks I ever drove. It's not only a great pick up truck, but it's also fun to drive, and is worth every penny.
Best value for your money!
stormy,11/21/2005
We researched the purcase of a new truck to death, I think, and we always came back to the GMC. This truck was by far the best value for the dollars. We love our truck! The crew cab was truly the answer our need for four doors for when our folks come into town.
I am the owner
john ramey,03/14/2006
This truck is fun to drive, has good weight providing good traction in snow. Really good steering, will get you there for sure. its a keeper. l7 mpg, runs good. Waiting for the hybrid to come out.
See all 8 reviews of the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
