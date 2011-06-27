2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy crew cab can carry six passengers, strong 6.0-liter V8 engine, has the highest tow rating of any half-ton pickup, innovative features.
- Spotty fit and finish, dated interior with low-grade materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,854 - $12,495
Used Sierra 1500HD for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A powerful drivetrain and stout underpinnings make the Sierra 1500HD (and its Silverado twin) a good option for buyers who like the size of a half-ton pickup but require extra towing capacity. If you don't plan to tow, the Nissan Titan and Dodge Ram are better overall trucks.
2005 Highlights
The heavy-duty 1500HD crew cab is back once again this year for buyers who like the size of the light-duty 1500 crew cab, but need more power and towing capacity. As on other half-ton Sierras, a power sunroof is a new option, and it includes a HomeLink universal transmitter and deluxe overhead console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD.
Most helpful consumer reviews
7352scuba,06/04/2008
Tows my 4X8 trailer fully loaded (1500 lb), with 2000 lbs on the truck, no problem. Great on gas. 18 mpg on trips and 13 mpg local. My wife likes it better than our 2005 Caravan with stow and go.
jonathan iket,01/29/2005
The GMC Sierra is one of the best trucks I ever drove. It's not only a great pick up truck, but it's also fun to drive, and is worth every penny.
stormy,11/21/2005
We researched the purcase of a new truck to death, I think, and we always came back to the GMC. This truck was by far the best value for the dollars. We love our truck! The crew cab was truly the answer our need for four doors for when our folks come into town.
john ramey,03/14/2006
This truck is fun to drive, has good weight providing good traction in snow. Really good steering, will get you there for sure. its a keeper. l7 mpg, runs good. Waiting for the hybrid to come out.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500HD
Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana