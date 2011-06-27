Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD Consumer Reviews

Little white truck 7352scuba , 06/04/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Tows my 4X8 trailer fully loaded (1500 lb), with 2000 lbs on the truck, no problem. Great on gas. 18 mpg on trips and 13 mpg local. My wife likes it better than our 2005 Caravan with stow and go. Report Abuse

GMC Sierra 1500HD jonathan iket , 01/29/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The GMC Sierra is one of the best trucks I ever drove. It's not only a great pick up truck, but it's also fun to drive, and is worth every penny.

Best value for your money! stormy , 11/21/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful We researched the purcase of a new truck to death, I think, and we always came back to the GMC. This truck was by far the best value for the dollars. We love our truck! The crew cab was truly the answer our need for four doors for when our folks come into town.

I am the owner john ramey , 03/14/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck is fun to drive, has good weight providing good traction in snow. Really good steering, will get you there for sure. its a keeper. l7 mpg, runs good. Waiting for the hybrid to come out.