Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500HD Consumer Reviews
Little white truck
Tows my 4X8 trailer fully loaded (1500 lb), with 2000 lbs on the truck, no problem. Great on gas. 18 mpg on trips and 13 mpg local. My wife likes it better than our 2005 Caravan with stow and go.
GMC Sierra 1500HD
The GMC Sierra is one of the best trucks I ever drove. It's not only a great pick up truck, but it's also fun to drive, and is worth every penny.
Best value for your money!
We researched the purcase of a new truck to death, I think, and we always came back to the GMC. This truck was by far the best value for the dollars. We love our truck! The crew cab was truly the answer our need for four doors for when our folks come into town.
I am the owner
This truck is fun to drive, has good weight providing good traction in snow. Really good steering, will get you there for sure. its a keeper. l7 mpg, runs good. Waiting for the hybrid to come out.
My Big Truck
My new truck has power and pleanty of room. I have been driving a toyota for the past 24 years (4cyl and manual tranmission) which were a 1981 regular toyota pickup and a 1994 4WD king cab. With older age and grandchildren new truck has all the power that I have wanted and pleanty of room. Only problem is you need to own stock in a gas station
