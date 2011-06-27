  1. Home
2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8-engine selections, handsome styling, comfy cabins.
  • Spotty interior fit-and-finish concerns, premium brand carries a premium price.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want power, the Sierra's got it. But if high-quality materials and solid build quality are also a priority, you might want to check the offerings from Ford and Toyota, as well.

Vehicle overview

At first you might dismiss the all-wheel-drive C3 as just another gussied-up Sierra with a few doodads and some fancy leather seats. Not so. The C3 is a unique truck with several exclusive features not available on any other full-size half-ton Chevy or GMC pickup.

To some extent it could be compared to Ford SVT's F-150 Lightning in that it has a top-tier engine that can't be found in any other truck. From there, it's packed with luxury features that make it very comparable content-wise to GMC's Yukon Denali SUVs.

The 6.0 liter engine is the same as those found in the Denali SUVs. The only difference is that the engine in the C3 gets 5 extra horsepower and 5 foot-pounds of torque, likely due to different exhaust system configurations between the Denalis and the C3. Impressive in any light, the C3's engine makes 325 horsepower at 5,000 rpm and a stout 370 foot-pounds of torque at 4,000 rpm. Upgraded from standard Sierra (and Chevy Silverado) pickups, the C3's four-wheel disc brakes use larger 45mm twin-piston rear calipers borrowed from the heavier 2500-Series truck parts bin to bring the C3's braking capability up to snuff with its acceleration and cornering abilities.

While the C3 might not be as quick as a Lightning, one thing's for sure; you have the Ford well covered in the towing department -- the C3 can handle 8,700 pounds, while the Ford SVT entry can tow only 5,000.

Several other features are standard on the C3 including GM's OnStar personal-assistance system as well as leather seats, a six-disc CD changer with six speakers and rear seat controls, a trailer-towing package, a soft body-color tonneau cover, remote keyless entry, 17-inch wheels, and fog lights integrated into the front fascia.

The plush C3 cabin is loaded with more luxurious features putting it on par with the luxo Denali SUVs. Standard are six-way power seats for the driver and front passenger, a memory system for two preset seat positions, articulating headrests, and inboard armrests. The C3 also has an airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger seat.

The C3 is a nice package because it essentially equips a half-ton truck with a three-quarter-ton engine. And the driving experience is certainly a pleasant one as the C3 travels quietly but with a nicely firm ride to keep you on the road. It also brakes confidently, grips the pavement with more aplomb that you would expect from a 5,000-pound truck, and it has enough squirt to make you realize that this machine isn't equipped with an average V8.

2001 Highlights

The extended-cab C3 is an entirely new truck based on the Sierra 1500 half-ton full-size pickup. Its 6.0-liter V8 makes it the only GM half-ton truck available with this engine. Sharing styling cues and feature content with luxury GMC SUVs, think of the C3 as a Denali pickup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This is a perfect truck
lilred289,01/16/2008
This truck flat out rocks. The 6.0 will do 0-60 in about 10 seconds out of the box and that is with or with- out pulling a 7000lb car trailer. The AWD option is absoultly genious especially here in ND where it gets a little icy. The interior is the most comfortable truck I have ever been in. It is like driving a caddy with a box behind it. For being almost a 3/4ton truck it out handles my little S-10 and it is almost effortless to drive.
Sierra 2001 1500 HD 4X4
angel65,01/22/2011
I've loved this truck since new. Has never let me down, since new I've put in a alternator, battery, both belt tensioner's, and the brakes all around after hauling my 32 foot fifthwheel on vacation through very hilly country.
Would buy it again
Matt,08/08/2005
I hope my next truck will be as good as this one! I put about 20K per year on it, and pull a camper or a loaded utility trailer often. The heated seats are great when it's cold, and the AC cools off the roomy cab quickly, even when it's 100 in the shade. The factory tires are good, and I have replaced them about every 40K miles. Tranny is smooth, and this truck is MUCH quieter on the highway than my previous '95 GMC extended cab, with much less wind and road noise. The six liter powerplant pulls easily, and hwy mpg is about 16-17. In Dallas traffic, I get about 13. The back seat is so comfortable, that it is our preferred road trip vehicle.
See all 3 reviews of the 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 13 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
