Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

This is a perfect truck

lilred289, 01/16/2008
This truck flat out rocks. The 6.0 will do 0-60 in about 10 seconds out of the box and that is with or with- out pulling a 7000lb car trailer. The AWD option is absoultly genious especially here in ND where it gets a little icy. The interior is the most comfortable truck I have ever been in. It is like driving a caddy with a box behind it. For being almost a 3/4ton truck it out handles my little S-10 and it is almost effortless to drive.

Sierra 2001 1500 HD 4X4

angel65, 01/22/2011
I've loved this truck since new. Has never let me down, since new I've put in a alternator, battery, both belt tensioner's, and the brakes all around after hauling my 32 foot fifthwheel on vacation through very hilly country.

Would buy it again

Matt, 08/08/2005
I hope my next truck will be as good as this one! I put about 20K per year on it, and pull a camper or a loaded utility trailer often. The heated seats are great when it's cold, and the AC cools off the roomy cab quickly, even when it's 100 in the shade. The factory tires are good, and I have replaced them about every 40K miles. Tranny is smooth, and this truck is MUCH quieter on the highway than my previous '95 GMC extended cab, with much less wind and road noise. The six liter powerplant pulls easily, and hwy mpg is about 16-17. In Dallas traffic, I get about 13. The back seat is so comfortable, that it is our preferred road trip vehicle.

