Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
This is a perfect truck
This truck flat out rocks. The 6.0 will do 0-60 in about 10 seconds out of the box and that is with or with- out pulling a 7000lb car trailer. The AWD option is absoultly genious especially here in ND where it gets a little icy. The interior is the most comfortable truck I have ever been in. It is like driving a caddy with a box behind it. For being almost a 3/4ton truck it out handles my little S-10 and it is almost effortless to drive.
Sierra 2001 1500 HD 4X4
I've loved this truck since new. Has never let me down, since new I've put in a alternator, battery, both belt tensioner's, and the brakes all around after hauling my 32 foot fifthwheel on vacation through very hilly country.
Would buy it again
I hope my next truck will be as good as this one! I put about 20K per year on it, and pull a camper or a loaded utility trailer often. The heated seats are great when it's cold, and the AC cools off the roomy cab quickly, even when it's 100 in the shade. The factory tires are good, and I have replaced them about every 40K miles. Tranny is smooth, and this truck is MUCH quieter on the highway than my previous '95 GMC extended cab, with much less wind and road noise. The six liter powerplant pulls easily, and hwy mpg is about 16-17. In Dallas traffic, I get about 13. The back seat is so comfortable, that it is our preferred road trip vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500HD
Related Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner