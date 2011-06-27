Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500HD Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

This is a perfect truck lilred289 , 01/16/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This truck flat out rocks. The 6.0 will do 0-60 in about 10 seconds out of the box and that is with or with- out pulling a 7000lb car trailer. The AWD option is absoultly genious especially here in ND where it gets a little icy. The interior is the most comfortable truck I have ever been in. It is like driving a caddy with a box behind it. For being almost a 3/4ton truck it out handles my little S-10 and it is almost effortless to drive. Report Abuse

Sierra 2001 1500 HD 4X4 angel65 , 01/22/2011 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've loved this truck since new. Has never let me down, since new I've put in a alternator, battery, both belt tensioner's, and the brakes all around after hauling my 32 foot fifthwheel on vacation through very hilly country.