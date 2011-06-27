  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500HD Classic SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500HD Classic
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Torque360 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle49.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,680
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,680
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,680
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,680
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Front track68.6 in.
Curb weight5471 lbs.
Gross weight8600 lbs.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload3129 lbs.
Angle of departure23.0 degrees
Length239.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10300 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base153.0 in.
Width79.7 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Yellow (Fleet)
  • Fire Red
  • Tan - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Blue (Fleet)
  • Blue Metallic (Fleet)
  • Green - Low Gloss (Fleet)
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic (Fleet)
  • Gray Metallic (Fleet)
  • Orange (Fleet)
  • Indigo Blue (Fleet)
  • Green (Fleet)
  • Pewter (Fleet)
  • Dark Toreador Red (Fleet)
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral, leather
  • Dark Pewter, leather
  • Pewter, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,680
partial wheel coversyes
LT245/75R E tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,680
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
