2023 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|19/22 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|20 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|456.0/528.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|2.7 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
|Torque
|430 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|13,200 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,030 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|231.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|81.2 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|Wheelbase
|147.4 in.
|Bed length
|79.4 in.
|Turning circle
|46.9 ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Curb weight
|4,730 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|13,200 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|2,030 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,800 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|Rear hip room
|60.2 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|255/70R17 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6
|+$2,390
|Cat-Back Performance Exhaust
|+$1,495
|Credit - Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management
|-$50
|Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors
|+$50
|Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
|+$275
|EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine
|+$1,595
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Packages
|Preferred Package
|+$1,480
|Sierra Safety Plus Package
|+$1,180
|Max Trailering Package
|+$1,125
|GMC Protection Package
|+$450
|Not Equipped w/Functional Cab and Bed Power Outlets
|yes
|Safety & Security Options
|Credit - Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$230
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|+$180
|3 Years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan (Fleet)
|+$1,500
|Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock
|-$50
|Deleted 3 Years of OnStar
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|+$545
|265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$200
|20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Technical Gray Painted Accents
|+$1,400
|MultiPro Audio System by Kicker
|+$870
|275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires
|+$0
|265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$0
|Front License Plate Kit
|+$0
|275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$200
|LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tires
|+$395
|Auxiliary Trailer Camera
|+$595
|Standard Tailgate
|-$450
|Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors
|+$345
|GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights
|+$210
|Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover
|+$1,250
|265/65R18SL All-Terrain White Outlined Letter Tires
|+$350
|Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover
|+$525
|Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings
|+$750
|6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|+$795
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Cargo Tie-Downs (4)
|+$110
|Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|+$240
|4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|+$845
