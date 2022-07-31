Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 MPG
Combined MPG17 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.2 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque460 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity8,900 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,680 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
On demand 4WDyes
Electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Automatic locking hubsyes
Rear locking differentialyes
Descent controlyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length231.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Bed Length5'10”
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Curb weight5,380 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity8,900 lbs.
Maximum payload1,680 lbs.
Gross weight7,000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Rush Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Alpine Umber, premium leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room43.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Premium leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Ventilated driver seatyes
Ventilated passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Multi-level heatingyes
Safety
Blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
22 x 9 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 -$1,500
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust +$1,295
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
Interior Options
Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock -$50
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Premium Front Floor Liners +$130
Credit - Not Equipped with Super Cruise and Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking -$0
Exterior Options
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Front License Plate Kit +$0
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$465
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
