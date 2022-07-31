Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18 MPG
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 MPG
Combined MPG18 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/504.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size5.3 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower355 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4,100 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeOverhead valves (OHV)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity11,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,990 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length231.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Bed Length5'10”
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight4,880 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity11,100 lbs.
Maximum payload1,990 lbs.
Gross weight6,800 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Rush Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room43.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Leatheryes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
265/65R18 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 +$995
Engine Block Heater +$100
Credit - Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management -$50
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors +$50
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust +$1,295
Packages
Max Trailering Package +$850
Sierra Safety Plus Package +$1,180
Texas Edition SLT Premium Plus Package +$5,550
ProGrade Trailering System +$490
GMC Protection Package +$385
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
SLT Convenience Package +$1,670
SLT Premium Plus Package +$5,550
Texas Edition SLT Premium Package +$3,460
SLT Preferred Package +$1,050
SLT Premium Package +$3,560
Interior Options
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Premium Front Floor Liners +$130
Credit - Not Equipped with Heated Rear Seats -$50
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock -$50
Credit - Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seat Cushion Blower Motor, -$25
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Exterior Options
275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires +$0
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$870
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels +$3,195
Wheel Locks +$85
22" High Gloss Black Multi-Spoke Wheels +$3,195
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
22" Bright Chrome Multi-Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
22" Bright Chrome Split Spoke Wheels +$3,495
20" Polished Aluminum Wheels w/Technical Gray Painted Accents +$1,100
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
22" x 9" Polished Aluminum Wheels +$2,995
Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover +$1,100
Chrome Assist Steps +$700
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
22" High Gloss Black Wheels +$2,995
22" Bright Chrome Wheels +$3,495
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$260
Front License Plate Kit +$0
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$465
Cargo Tie-Downs (4) +$110
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblem +$425
