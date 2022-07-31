Skip to main content
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20 MPG
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 MPG
Combined MPG20 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)456.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.7 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower310 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque430 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity13,100 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,020 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Suspension
Front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length231.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors81.2 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Bed Length5'10”
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Curb weight4,750 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity13,100 lbs.
Maximum payload2,020 lbs.
Gross weight6,800 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium Rush Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dynamic Blue Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Summit White
  • Cayenne Red Tintcoat
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, cloth
  • Jet Black, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room43.0 in.
Front leg room44.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Clothyes
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Front fog/driving lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
275/60R20 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 +$2,390
Engine Block Heater +$100
Credit - Not Equipped with Dynamic Fuel Management -$50
Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor Sensors +$50
Cat-Back Performance Exhaust +$1,295
EcoTec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine +$1,595
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller +$275
Packages
Sierra Safety Plus Package +$1,180
GMC Protection Package +$385
Cargo Convenience Package +$535
Elevation Black Package +$1,175
Max Trailering Package +$1,125
Preferred Package +$1,980
Safety & Security Options
Credit - Not Equipped with Rear Park Assist -$50
Interior Options
Console-Mounted Safe +$325
Premium Front Floor Liners +$210
All-Weather Floor Liner +$230
Credit - Not Equipped with Steering Column Lock -$50
Front Bucket Seats w/Center Console +$620
Elevation Premium Package +$3,650
Rear Under Seat Storage +$285
Exterior Options
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings +$695
Auxiliary Trailer Camera +$595
MultiPro Audio System by Kicker +$870
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors +$345
Spray-On Bed Liner +$545
Wheel Locks +$85
GMC MultiPro Tailgate Step Lights +$210
275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires +$200
Off-Road High Clearance Steps +$1,095
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps +$795
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards +$205
Bed View Camera +$250
Power Glass Sunroof +$995
Front License Plate Kit +$0
Tri-Fold Soft Tonneau Cover +$465
Cargo Tie-Downs (4) +$110
Black GMC Emblems +$295
Red Illuminated Front GMC Emblem +$425
