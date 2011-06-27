  1. Home
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)408.0/552.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
GMC Protection Packageyes
Max Trailering Packageyes
SLT Premium Plus Packageyes
Performance Upgrade Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
Texas Edition SLT Premium Plus Packageyes
SLT Premium Packageyes
SLT Preferred Packageyes
SLT Convenience Packageyes
Texas Edition SLT Premium Packageyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Rear Under Seat Storageyes
Lockable Console Vaultyes
All-Weather Floor Lineryes
Rear Seat Infotainment System w/DVD Playeryes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room43.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.2 in.
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room60.2 in.
Rear leg room43.4 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
22" High Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
22" Bright Chrome Wheelsyes
4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Assist Step and Tonneau Packageyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
P275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
Front License Plate Kityes
6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
P275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tiresyes
22" 6-Spoke Low-Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Accentsyes
22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheelsyes
Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrorsyes
Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Assist Stepsyes
P265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Off-Road Assist Stepsyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Body Color Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Accentsyes
MultiPro Audio System by Kickeryes
Bed View Camerayes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Auxiliary Trailer Camerayes
22" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Length231.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity11300 lbs.
Curb weight4820 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height75.5 in.
Maximum payload2040 lbs.
Wheel base147.4 in.
Width81.2 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Mahogany Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cardinal Red
  • Red Quartz Tintcoat
  • Dark Sky Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Smokey Quartz Metallic
  • White Frost Tricoat
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Walnut/Slate, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

