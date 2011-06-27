2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|electronic single-speed
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|384.0/528.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|46.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Front center 3-point belt
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|GMC Protection Package
|yes
|X31 Off-Road Package w/20" Wheels
|yes
|Max Trailering Package
|yes
|Performance Upgrade Package
|yes
|Cargo Convenience Package
|yes
|Snow Plow Prep Package
|yes
|SLT Premium Package
|yes
|SLT Preferred Package
|yes
|X31 Off-Road Package w/18" Blackwall Tires
|yes
|SLT Convenience Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|hands-free entry
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Rear Under Seat Storage
|yes
|Lockable Console Vault
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Liner
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.5 in.
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|43.0 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|40-20-40 split bench front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|61.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Rear head room
|39.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|22" High Gloss Black Wheels
|yes
|Spray-On Bed Liner
|yes
|Black Front and Rear Molded Splash Guards
|yes
|Polished Exhaust Tip
|yes
|22" Bright Chrome Wheels
|yes
|4" Round Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Assist Step and Tonneau Package
|yes
|6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|P275/50R22SL All-Season Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Front License Plate Kit
|yes
|6" Rectangular Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|20" x 9.0" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|P275/60R20 All-Season Blackwall Tires
|yes
|22" 6-Spoke Low-Gloss Black Wheels w/Machined Accents
|yes
|P275/60R20SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|22" Black Gloss Wheels w/Chrome Accents
|yes
|22" Carbon Flash Metallic Wheels
|yes
|Outside Power-Adjustable Vertical Trailering Mirrors
|yes
|Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau Cover
|yes
|Tri-fold Soft Tonneau Cover
|yes
|P265/65R18SL All-Terrain Blackwall Tires
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Black Off-Road Assist Steps
|yes
|Rubber Bed Mat
|yes
|Body Color Wheel Arch Moldings
|yes
|22" 5-Spoke Dark Silver Aluminum Wheels w/Machined Accents
|yes
|MultiPro Audio System by Kicker
|yes
|Bed View Camera
|yes
|4" Round Black Tubular Assist Steps
|yes
|Auxiliary Trailer Camera
|yes
|22" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Length
|231.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|12100 lbs.
|Curb weight
|5020 lbs.
|Gross weight
|7000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.1 in.
|Height
|75.6 in.
|Maximum payload
|1940 lbs.
|Wheel base
|147.4 in.
|Width
|81.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|P265/65R18 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,800
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
