2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Double Cab Consumer Reviews

Vince in NF , 07/26/2019 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (2.7L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I turned in my 2016 Sierra SLE for this 2019 SLE and am a little disappointed with what I lost in many small features for a more $ truck. It does, however, haul a bit more and is more truck like, here’s some details on what’s gone; Upper level side door pockets Roof liner Sunglasses holder Driver side mini glove box Driver left cubby Fog lights in SLE value pkg All but 1 USB in front row (was 4 in 2016) Rubber bottoms in all storage compartments, now everything slides around Separator in center console So here’s what’s new/added; Top center dash storage/display bin for all your expensive & temperature sensitive ditties All weather floor mats that cover the ENTIRE floor 2 USB ports power only second row Visible second row vents 8 speed tranny (6 in 2016 with 5.3) Seriously a much better infotainment system Knobs and switches better tactile feel More bed space, inner wall pushed out Remote tailgate release Sport driving mode SD card slot Keyless entry, push button start Capless fuel door I tried to only include SLE trim specifics with the SLE value pkg. weight is down 200lbs so payload is accordingly up just a bit but here’s the kickers *** EPA rating are down to 15/21 from 17/22, the gas tank is 2gal smaller and as part of GMs Dynamic fuel management, there’s auto stop to boot! How does that happen? I don’t know but I think some serious truck users are not gonna be happy. Ride is noticeably firmer directly compared to my 2016. Firm enough to do some unstable hopping even on some small potholes. Should be interesting next spring. Gone is the 4wd knob which was right next to and looked exactly like the headlight knob in 2016. 4wd functions are now push button and still include the 4 high auto mode which is better in the snow than straight 4wd. Infotainment is much improved with a more logical layout and very responsive touch screen. Yo GM, when the system is off why the heck can’t we have a big clock or something? Really C’mon! Really annoying with the 8” screen is that it glows when off and if it’s dark out it’s distracting. Tow-haul mode is now a knob and you can also do a sport mode so I hade to look this one up in the manual. It removes some of the steering boost and applies an earlier upshift pattern. If you have the air suspension it firms that up too. To sum up, coming off a re-design I think GM did most of the big things right but they also have some tweaking to do with the storage and gas tank I think, not to mention taming that suspension! The 1 thing I cannot believe is not present: locking fuel door!