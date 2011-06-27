  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Sierra 1500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale
List Price
$30,500
Used Sierra 1500 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

A Tank without breaking the bank!

Ryu, 10/07/2019
2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Ten thousand mile review, I've driving this thing all over the place. It gets excellent gas milage and hauls with no issues. I was skeptical but now strongly believe the v6 engines of today are more then enough to do the job. I have vinyl seats and flooring, have not dealt with stains. Wipe everything up. No issues with bluetooth, sound system is great. Would definitely recommend and buy again. Only nag or complaint would be the engine is little bouncy at idle. Engine has idled like this since new.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

gmc

Mario, 05/20/2019
2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

• What I like from the GMC and not from the Chevy is that the gmc in more luxurious inside even if is not to off road, I will rather still have a GMC then a Chevy. The Chevy Silverado is more of a working truck. But If you are not using the truck for work, I will rather have a GMC.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra 1500s for sale

Related Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles