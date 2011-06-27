Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
A Tank without breaking the bank!
Ten thousand mile review, I've driving this thing all over the place. It gets excellent gas milage and hauls with no issues. I was skeptical but now strongly believe the v6 engines of today are more then enough to do the job. I have vinyl seats and flooring, have not dealt with stains. Wipe everything up. No issues with bluetooth, sound system is great. Would definitely recommend and buy again. Only nag or complaint would be the engine is little bouncy at idle. Engine has idled like this since new.
gmc
• What I like from the GMC and not from the Chevy is that the gmc in more luxurious inside even if is not to off road, I will rather still have a GMC then a Chevy. The Chevy Silverado is more of a working truck. But If you are not using the truck for work, I will rather have a GMC.
