Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)612.0/816.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,595
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque305 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,595
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Trailering Equipmentyes
Sierra Appearance Packageyes
GMC Interior Protection Packageyes
Sierra Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,595
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,595
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
IntelliLink Audio Systemyes
Color-Keyed Carpet Floor Covering w/Rubberized Vinyl Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,595
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Front head room42.4 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room45.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,595
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Spray-On Bed Lineryes
Polished Exhaust Tipyes
Front and Rear Molded Splash Guardsyes
6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Stepsyes
LT265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Kityes
Soft Folding Tonneau Coveryes
LT265/70R17C All Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Heated, Vertical Trailering, Manual Extending Power Exterior Mirrorsyes
High Visibility Vertical Trailering Exterior Mirrorsyes
6" Black Rectangular Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
4" Round Chrome Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Vinyl Tonneau Coveryes
Chrome Bodyside Moldingsyes
P265/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Chrome Recovery Hooksyes
Pickup Bed Deleteyes
Underbody Shield Packageyes
Electric Rear-Window Defoggeryes
Hard Tri-Folding Tonneau w/Vinyl Coveryes
Bed Lineryes
4" Round Black Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Body Color Molded Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Angle of departure23.7 degrees
Length224.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity9800 lbs.
Curb weight4695 lbs.
Gross weight6700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Angle of approach14.7 degrees
Height73.5 in.
Maximum payload1980 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width80.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Slate Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, cloth
  • Dark Ash Seats w/Jet Black Interior Accents, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,595
painted steel wheelsyes
P255/70R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,595
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
