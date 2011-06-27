  1. Home
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
On The Job Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Auto-Dimming Inside Rearview Mirroryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
Underseat Storageyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room41.5 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Bed Rugyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
22" Chrome 8-Spoke Open Design Wheelsyes
Power Sliding Rear Windowyes
Soft Tonneau Coveryes
20" Chrome 5-Single Spoke Notched Design Wheelsyes
Folding Soft Cloth Tonneau Coveryes
22" Chrome 8-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Chromed 6" Oval Tubular Assist Stepsyes
Rubber Bed Matyes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Diamond Patterned Steel Side Storage Boxyes
22" 12-Spoke High-Gloss Black Painted Wheels w/Highly Polished Rimyes
3" Round Tubular Chromed Assist Stepsyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
20" Chrome 6-Single Spoke Design Wheelsyes
22" Chrome 6-Spoke Multi-Featured Design Wheelsyes
20" Chrome 6-Tapered Spoke Design Wheelsyes
Molded Splash Guardsyes
20" Chrome 6-Spoke Chiseled Design Wheelsyes
Hard Tonneau Cover w/Vinyl Coveryes
Skid Resistant Bedlineryes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5211 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1589 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length229.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cocoa/Light Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P275/55R20 tiresyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
