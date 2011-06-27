Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$21,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510.0/680.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,625
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Bluetooth for Phone Packageyes
Work Truck Plus Packageyes
Work Truck Preferred Packageyes
Work Truck Packageyes
Trailering Equipment Packageyes
Heavy Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Packageyes
Heavy-Duty Cooling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
$21,625
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
$21,625
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
$21,625
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,625
AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Compatible CD Changeryes
OnStaryes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Cruise Controlyes
Integrated Trailer Brake Controlleryes
Carpeted Floor Covering and Vinyl Front Floormatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,625
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Camper-Style Manual Extendable Exterior Mirrorsyes
Rear Window Defoggeryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Deep Tinted Glassyes
Spare Tire Lockyes
Power Door Locksyes
LT245/70R17 All-Terrain Blackwall Tiresyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
$21,625
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4594 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach15.4 degrees
Maximum payload1806 lbs.
Angle of departure24.1 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$21,625
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Gray Green Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Summit White
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R17 tiresyes
$21,625
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,625
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
