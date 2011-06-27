Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Very good but could be better
Just turned 36k on my MY10. I've the SLT, aluminum 5.3 engine, external oil cooler, Z71 package. 10K of the milage has been done while towing a 12ft enclosed trailer with a sled and gear in the in it. No issues towing but the transmission is clunky. There is squeaking from the doors. The seats could be plusher and have more power settings. I'd like to have the option to be able extend the steering wheel as well. I do not like the hard plastic. I like that the Sierra is not a tank of a truck like the Ford, Dodge and Toyota. Fuel economy is ok but I think it could be better. The edge of my rims seem to have deteriorated and that should not have happened so soon.
Awesome truck!!! With a catch...
I have been a die hard fan of Honda my entire life (owning 9 in the past 11 years). After realizing I needed a truck for my business I began my search, and felt wrong buying a truck that wasn't "American". I opted for the 2010 Sierra forgetting one thing.... ITS GM!!! The Sierra is an incredibly classy looking truck, with tons of power under the hood, and an unbelievable feeling of satisfaction when you're the on behind the wheel. However, I have replaced the following -FUEL PUMP, $950 -Power Steering System, $1150 -Front Suspension including axle, $2300 -Brake pads and rotors on all four brakes: $1100 New leaf springs, $785..... Long story short I have spent almost $7,000 in repairs on my truck and have been fighting corporate GM the entire time. The most frustrating part is, I drive it like a baby, its washed weekly, and waxed once every 3 months. There is no excuse for the quality of build with this truck, but if you want a really big truck with tons of capability, the Sierra is for you. But honestly?? Get something not American...
2010 GMC 6.2 liter extended cab pickup
This is the best pickup that I have owned. the pros are: 1. power 2. towing capability 3. looks 4. comfort 5. build quality Cons are: 1. fuel mileage
Love it...
I am in love with my truck. I have owned many vehicles in my day, and ZERO of them have been GM, I have heard far too many horror stories. BUT, something about this truck is different. Behind its luxurious and tough looking exterior, the interior feels like a Cadillac. Everything fits very well, the logic of controls is great, and the quality of materials blows my 2011 Honda Pilot out of the water. Under the hood it sounds like a beast, I still get excited every time I start it because it makes such an awesome noise. Im at 55,000 miles and have had only one major repair (Power steering $1100) but other than that it drives like a dream. Anyone looking for a well built, good looking, and powerful truck, look for a GMC Sierra...
GMC Z-71 4x4 All Terrain
We traded in a 2000 Chevy 4X4 ext cab, 5.3 loaded with over 128K trouble free miles. This truck was the obvious replacement. Better looking than the new Chevrolet, now are priced the same with higher resale value. We did not bother with Ford since their warranty and 4 more engines changes showed us instability from within. This truck now has 5000 miles and is up to 16 mpg in town, 20+ mpg hgwy. We got it loaded with leather, buckets etc except sun roof and NAV. The Z-71 4X4 All Terrain package is a bargain. The new 5.3 V8 with the 6 speed automatic is much better than the old power train. We had the dealer put in the wheel well liners, Ziebart and more chrome. Look no further, buy one!
