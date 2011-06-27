  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,055
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,055
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,055
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,055
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,055
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Front head room41.2 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room65.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5227 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1573 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Sonoma Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Dark Crimson Metallic
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,055
P245/70R17 tiresyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,055
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles