Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/494.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle47.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,595
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,595
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,595
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,595
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room65.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5148 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Angle of approach15.3 degrees
Maximum payload1652 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees
Length229.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7600 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,595
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,595
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,595
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
