Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE1 Features & Specs

$27,150
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$27,150
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$27,150
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$27,150
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
$27,150
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
$27,150
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$27,150
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
$27,150
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$27,150
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$27,150
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$27,150
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight4687 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach16.2 degrees
Maximum payload1713 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length205.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8900 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
$27,150
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, cloth
Tires & Wheels
$27,150
chrome steel wheelsyes
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$27,150
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$27,150
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
