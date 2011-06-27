  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE2 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,385
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque338 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5426 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Maximum payload1574 lbs.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length248.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Brown Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony/Light Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Dark Titanium/Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
