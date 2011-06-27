  1. Home
Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Work Truck Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque305 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle46.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.5 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room61.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room65.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track68.1 in.
Curb weight5265 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1735 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length229.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity8500 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width80.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Fire Red
  • Steel Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Titanium, cloth
  • Dark Titanium, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
