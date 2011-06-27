  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,735
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,735
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312/390 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Torque380 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower345 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle47.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,735
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,735
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,735
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,735
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,735
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Rear head room40.2 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Front track65.0 in.
Length230.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height75.0 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track71.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,735
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,735
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,735
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles