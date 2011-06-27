  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,670
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,670
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476/646 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,670
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,670
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,670
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,670
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.4 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4886 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1514 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length249.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7800 lbs.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Pewter
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,670
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,670
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,670
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles