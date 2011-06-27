  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,055
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,055
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)510/646 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,055
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,055
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,055
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,055
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Front track65.0 in.
Curb weight4360 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload2040 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8200 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Exterior Colors
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pewter
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,055
chrome steel wheelsyes
P245/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,055
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,055
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles