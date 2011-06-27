  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,238
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4548 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1652 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Summit White/Carbon Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Fire Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Carbon Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
