  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,640
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476/612 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Torque330 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,640
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,640
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,640
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4810 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1590 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,640
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,640
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles