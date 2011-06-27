  1. Home
Used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower285 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle45.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4548 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Angle of approach27.2 degrees
Maximum payload1652 lbs.
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.2 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Sand Beige Metallic
  • Summit White/Carbon Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Summit White/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Sport Red Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Fire Red/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic/Carbon Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic/Silver Birch Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
  • Pewter
Tires & Wheels
chrome steel wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
