Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,090
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,090
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/416 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,090
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,090
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,090
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,090
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Front head room41 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room61.4 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.9 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4579 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1661 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length203.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity9100 lbs.
Ground clearance8.8 in.
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base119 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Exterior Colors
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Carbon Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,090
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,090
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,090
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
