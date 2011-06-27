  1. Home
Used 2003 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286/390 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque370 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Multi-CD located in dashyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5013 lbs.
Gross weight7200 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1787 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity10000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height73.9 in.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track71 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Stone Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P265/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
