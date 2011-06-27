  1. Home
Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,599
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442/544 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle51.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Curb weight5090 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload1310 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length246.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height73.7 in.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
