  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 1500
  4. Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Sierra 1500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,212
See Sierra 1500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,212
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476/612 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,212
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,212
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,212
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,212
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Front head room41 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Front track65 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Maximum payload2189 lbs.
Angle of departure27.5 degrees
Length222.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height71 in.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Fire Red
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,212
chrome steel wheelsyes
partial wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,212
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,212
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Sierra 1500 Inventory

Related Used 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles