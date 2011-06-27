  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,879
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/494 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle46.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,879
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,879
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,879
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,879
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Front track65 in.
Length227.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity9000 lbs.
Curb weight4413 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height71.2 in.
Maximum payload1787 lbs.
Wheel base143.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Tangier Orange
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,879
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,879
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,879
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
