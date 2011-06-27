  1. Home
Used 2001 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476/612 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle43.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Length222.1 in.
Curb weight4135 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height71 in.
Maximum payload2265 lbs.
Wheel base133 in.
Width78.5 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Woodland Green
  • Tangier Orange
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Fire Red
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Arctic White
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
P235/75R16 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
