Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)442.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle44.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length222.1 in.
Curb weight4374 lbs.
Gross weight6400 lbs.
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload2027.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Fire Red
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Oak
