Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/416.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.2 in.
Curb weight4234 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height73.8 in.
Maximum payload1866.0 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Black Onyx
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Oak
