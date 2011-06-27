Used 2000 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)476.0/646.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque285 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room61.4 in.
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.5 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room66.3 in.
Measurements
Length246.6 in.
Curb weight4511 lbs.
Gross weight6200 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Maximum payload1689.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.5 in.
Width78.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Onyx
  • Fire Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Copper Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Meadow Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Oak
